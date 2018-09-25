English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NASA's MAVEN Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With Selfie
MAVEN'S selfie image looks at ultraviolet wavelengths of sunlight reflected off of components of the spacecraft.
NASA's MAVEN Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With Selfie (image: NASA)
Loading...
NASA's MAVEN spacecraft released a selfie image of the spacecraft at Mars, celebrating its four years in orbit studying the upper atmosphere of the Red Planet. MAVEN'S selfie image looks at ultraviolet wavelengths of sunlight reflected off of components of the spacecraft. The image was obtained with the Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph (IUVS) instrument that normally looks at ultraviolet emissions from the Martian upper atmosphere, the US space agency said in a statement.
"MAVEN has been a tremendous success," said Bruce Jakosky, MAVEN principal investigator from the University of Colorado, Boulder. "The spacecraft and instruments continue to operate as planned, and we're looking forward to further exploration of the Martian upper atmosphere and its influence on climate," Jakosky added. The IUVS instrument is mounted on a platform at the end of a 1.2-m boom (its own "selfie stick"), and by rotating around the boom can look back at the spacecraft.
The selfie was made from 21 different images, obtained with the IUVS in different orientations, that have been stitched together. In the selfie image, lines are sketched in to show approximately where components of the spacecraft are that were not able to be imaged due to the limited motion of the instrument around its support boom.
Thrusters can be seen at the lower left and right, the Electra communications antenna at the bottom toward the left, the magnetometer and sun sensor at the end of the solar-panels at the upper left, the tip of the communications antenna at the top middle. In addition, the shadow of the IUVS and of its support boom can be seen down the middle of the spacecraft body.
MAVEN mission was launched on November 18, 2013, and went into orbit around Mars on September 21, 2014. Currently, the spacecraft carries out about one relay pass per week with one of the rovers. This number will increase after NASA's InSight mission lands on Mars in November, NASA said. In 2019, engineers will initiate an aerobraking manoeuvre by skimming the spacecraft through Mars' upper atmosphere to slow it. This will reduce the highest altitude in MAVEN's orbit to enhance its ability to serve as a communications relay for data from rovers on the surface, NASA noted.
"MAVEN has been a tremendous success," said Bruce Jakosky, MAVEN principal investigator from the University of Colorado, Boulder. "The spacecraft and instruments continue to operate as planned, and we're looking forward to further exploration of the Martian upper atmosphere and its influence on climate," Jakosky added. The IUVS instrument is mounted on a platform at the end of a 1.2-m boom (its own "selfie stick"), and by rotating around the boom can look back at the spacecraft.
The selfie was made from 21 different images, obtained with the IUVS in different orientations, that have been stitched together. In the selfie image, lines are sketched in to show approximately where components of the spacecraft are that were not able to be imaged due to the limited motion of the instrument around its support boom.
Thrusters can be seen at the lower left and right, the Electra communications antenna at the bottom toward the left, the magnetometer and sun sensor at the end of the solar-panels at the upper left, the tip of the communications antenna at the top middle. In addition, the shadow of the IUVS and of its support boom can be seen down the middle of the spacecraft body.
MAVEN mission was launched on November 18, 2013, and went into orbit around Mars on September 21, 2014. Currently, the spacecraft carries out about one relay pass per week with one of the rovers. This number will increase after NASA's InSight mission lands on Mars in November, NASA said. In 2019, engineers will initiate an aerobraking manoeuvre by skimming the spacecraft through Mars' upper atmosphere to slow it. This will reduce the highest altitude in MAVEN's orbit to enhance its ability to serve as a communications relay for data from rovers on the surface, NASA noted.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Duster and Toyota Corolla Altis Available on Heavy Discount, Benefits Upto Rs 1 Lakh
- Baazaar Trailer is Out and Saif Ali Khan Impresses as a Business Tycoon
- Style Look Book: Top Fashion Statements of The Week By Your Bollywood Divas
- Violinist Balabhaskar Critical, Daughter Dead After Accident in Kerala
- 'Not The Other Padukone': Deepika Corrects Newspaper Headline On Younger Sister Anisha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...