English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NASA's New Instrument to Help Measure Sun's Incoming Energy
The instrument, Total and Spectral Solar Irradiance Sensor (TSIS-1), became fully operational with all instruments collecting science data as of this March, NASA said.
NASA's New Instrument to Help Measure Sun's Incoming Energy. (Image: Reuters)
To continue long-term measurements of the Sun's incoming energy, NASA has powered on a new instrument installed on the International Space Station (ISS). The instrument, Total and Spectral Solar Irradiance Sensor (TSIS-1), became fully operational with all instruments collecting science data as of this March, NASA said.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 5 to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy
"TSIS-1 extends along data record that helps us understand the Sun's influence on Earth's radiation budget, ozone layer, atmospheric circulation, and ecosystems, and the effects that solar variability has on the Earth system and climate change," said Dong Wu, TSIS-1 project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Also Read: Samsung India Partners With BITS Pilani to Enhance Employee's Skill
TSIS-1 studies the total amount of light energy emitted by the Sun using the Total Irradiance Monitor, one of two sensors onboard. This sensor's data will give scientists a better understanding of Earth's primary energy supply and provide information to help improve models simulating the planet's climate. The second onboard sensor, called the Spectral Irradiance Monitor, measures how the Sun's energy is distributed over the ultraviolet, visible and infrared regions of light. Measuring the distribution of the Sun's energy is important because each wavelength of light interacts with the Earth's atmosphere differently.
Also Read: Facebook To Launch Oculus Go VR Headset At F8 In May: Report
For instance, spectral irradiance measurements of the Sun's ultraviolet radiation are critical to understanding the ozone layer -- Earth's natural sunscreen that protects life from harmful radiation. "All systems are operating within their expected ranges," said Peter Pilewskie, TSIS-1 lead scientist at the University of Colorado Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics in the US.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 5 to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy
"TSIS-1 extends along data record that helps us understand the Sun's influence on Earth's radiation budget, ozone layer, atmospheric circulation, and ecosystems, and the effects that solar variability has on the Earth system and climate change," said Dong Wu, TSIS-1 project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Also Read: Samsung India Partners With BITS Pilani to Enhance Employee's Skill
TSIS-1 studies the total amount of light energy emitted by the Sun using the Total Irradiance Monitor, one of two sensors onboard. This sensor's data will give scientists a better understanding of Earth's primary energy supply and provide information to help improve models simulating the planet's climate. The second onboard sensor, called the Spectral Irradiance Monitor, measures how the Sun's energy is distributed over the ultraviolet, visible and infrared regions of light. Measuring the distribution of the Sun's energy is important because each wavelength of light interacts with the Earth's atmosphere differently.
Also Read: Facebook To Launch Oculus Go VR Headset At F8 In May: Report
For instance, spectral irradiance measurements of the Sun's ultraviolet radiation are critical to understanding the ozone layer -- Earth's natural sunscreen that protects life from harmful radiation. "All systems are operating within their expected ranges," said Peter Pilewskie, TSIS-1 lead scientist at the University of Colorado Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics in the US.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street