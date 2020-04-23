TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Nation-Backed Hackers Majorly Behind Covid-19 Phishing Attacks, Says Google

Image for Representation

Image for Representation

Google has further detected 18 million malware and phishing emails being traded every single day with Covid-19 as bait.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 7:46 AM IST
Share this:

Security experts at Alphabet Inc’s Google have identified more than a dozen government-backed hacking groups using the COVID-19 pandemic as cover for phishing and malware attempts. Google said on Wednesday its Threat Analysis Group found hackers targeting international health organisations, including activity corroborating a Reuters report from early April that the World Health Organization was targeted.

WHO and other organisations, at the centre of a global effort to contain the coronavirus, have come under a sustained digital bombardment by hackers seeking information about the outbreak. Google said it has detected 18 million malware and phishing Gmail messages per day related to the coronavirus outbreak. “One notable campaign attempted to target personal accounts of U.S. government employees with phishing lures using American fast food franchises and COVID-19 messaging,” Google said in a blog post.

Some messages also offered free meals and coupons in response to COVID-19, others suggested recipients visit sites disguised as online ordering and delivery options, according to the blog post. Google said it was working to identify and prevent threats, using a combination of internal investigative tools, information sharing with industry partners and law enforcement, as well as leads and intelligence from third-party researchers.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres