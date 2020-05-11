TECH

2-MIN READ

National Technology Day 2020: All You Need To Know

(photo for representation, image: File photo)

This year, on behalf of the Ministry of Science & Technology, Technology Development Board has organised a conference to celebrate the day.

National Technology Day is celebrated on May 11. The day is observed to commemorate the achievements of the science fraternity. It was on this day in 1998 when India had its breakthrough moment in the field of technology by successfully carrying out nuclear tests at Pokhran. This year, on behalf of the Ministry of Science & Technology, Technology Development Board (TBD) has organised a conference to celebrate the day. The theme of the conference is ‘Rebooting the Economy through Science, Technology and Research Translations titled RESTART’.


Expressing his gratitude towards the scientists and remembering the Pokhran nuclear tests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history”.

PM Modi went to salute the science fraternity who are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. “Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet,” read the tweet.

On this day, various seminars and workshops are organized by the companies whose technologies have been supported by TDB. This year a virtual exposition is organized by the companies. Candidates who are interested to participate can register via this link: https://www.ciidigitalevents.in/SignUp.aspx?EventId=E000000003.

