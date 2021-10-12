Navratri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers: How to Download, Share Navratri Stickers on WhatsApp

India is drenched in the festive vibes of Navratri. The 9 day-long festival celebrating the various avatar of Goddess Durga begun on October 6 and the celebration will come to an end with Dussehra 2021 on October 12. Like last year, the scale of celebration has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to some extent. However, this doesn’t mean that we don’t get a chance to convey our wishes and festive greeting to our friends and family. You can use the stickers of Navratri 2021 on messaging apps like WhatsApp to convey your wishes to friends and family in this festival season.

While WhatsApp has some stickers on its platform, there are also options for getting new stickers from other apps.

Here’s how you can download Shardiya Navratri 2021 stickers to WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the app store of your mobile phone. Google Play Store in case you use Android smartphone; Apple app store if you are an iPhone user.

Step 2: Search Navratri 2021 WhatsApp stickers to get suggestions for applications for WhatsApp stickers.

Step 3: You may go for 'Happy Navratri Stickers by ImageTag and Navratri Stickers For WhatsApp' or any other app of your choice.

Step 4: Install the app on your device.

Step 5: Open the app and tap on the ‘Open Stickers packs’ option.

Step 6: Here you will see various Navratri 2021 sticker packs.

Step 7: Select the one you wish to use and it to your collection by tapping on the 'Plus' icon on the right side of the pack.

Step 8: You will be shown the option of all the messaging apps that support the sticker and you may choose WhatsApp by tapping on the option

Step 9:.Confirm your choice by tapping on the 'Add' option.

The sticker pack will be added to the Sticker section of your WhatsApp instant messaging application. Additionally, you may choose to GIFs to your contacts as Navratri 2021 greetings by browsing from the option available on WhatsApp.

