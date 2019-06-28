Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
A crash on Peña Boulevard, a road leading to Denver International Airport, prompted the navigation app to take drivers on a detour.
A photo captured by Connie Monsees, who was in one of the dozens of stuck cars. (Image: CNN)
On a day when Google Maps has announced new commuter focused features that will be able to predict how crowded your rush hour train or bus may be, there is also a reminder that navigation apps don’t necessarily mean those who use them should shut off their instincts. As many as 100 drivers in the US state of Colorado learnt it the hard way, when they ended up stuck in a muddy field, after Google Maps suggested a detour which would be a quicker way instead.
A crash on Peña Boulevard, a road leading to Denver International Airport, prompted the navigation app to take drivers on a detour, to save time, according to a report by CNN. The alternate route instead took these vehicles down a dirt road, which had become even more messy because of the prior rain. Soon enough, cars started to slide around, some got stuck which in turn meant that the vehicles behind them also had no way around.
Google has said the road was not marked as private. "We take many factors into account when determining driving routes, including the size of the road and the directness of the route. While we always work to provide the best directions, issues can arise due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather. We encourage all drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive, and use their best judgment while driving," the company said in the reported statement.
This is not the first time that Google Maps has navigated people into trouble. But we cannot always fault technology, though it does have to shoulder its share of the blame. However, the onus remains on the drivers and the people using the navigation apps to not shut off their instincts. If a suggested path doesn't look entirely charming, don't drive into it.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
- Scientists Find Over 60 Jewel-Like Lakes Under Greenland's Glacier Ice-Sheet
- Jony Ive, The Design Legend Behind The iPhone And The iPad, is Leaving Apple
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s