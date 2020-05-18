Need a Printer For Your Home Office During The COVID Lockdown? Here Are The Best Ones to Buy

The fourth stage of the lockdown because of COVID comes with guidelines that allow ecommerce companies to accept orders and deliver across the country, accept not in the designated containment zones. This means your work from home scenario can become a bit easier if you had been looking to buy a printer for important document work. We all need prints from time to time, and it is just very inconvenient to try and find a store that lets you take print outs for a charge.

Now that you can order a new printer for your home or home office, we have picked some of the best options across price bands—for print, scan and copy. Some even allow you to do wireless printing and even have connectivity with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa virtual assistants. For most homes, print speed isn't much of a restriction but in home office scenarios, you perhaps would want to pick a faster printer. Then there is the ability to manage a printer's cartridge in the most cost effective way, and it would be welcome if wireless prints from a smartphone also work. You wish could just come true.

HP DeskJet 2131 All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer

This all-in-one Inkjet colour printer will let you print, copy and scan. It will take one black cartridge and one tri-colour cartridge and up to 1,000 prints per month. This is a rather good value for money printer if you need a printer for occasional document prints at home. This doesn’t have wireless connectivity which means you will have to connect this to a PC or laptop to take prints. Perhaps the most relevant for most usage scenarios would be the ability to scan as well—quite important if you have to take a print of a form, sign it and then scan it to email or share with someone. This is priced at Rs 2,999 on Amazon.

HP Deskjet 2621 All-in-One Wireless Colour Inkjet Printer

The HP Deskjet 2621 AIO Wireless Colour Inkjet printer which also does print, scan and copy. But, the real cherry on the cake is the compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-activated printing. The wireless internet connectivity means you can print using your Wi-Fi on the phone, laptop or PC to send a print to the HP Deskjet 2621 printer—it works with AirPrint on the Apple iPhone and iPad. You must download the HP All-in-One Remote app on your smartphone or tablet to set this up and use it—great if you are one of those homes that doesn’t have a PC or laptop. This is priced at Rs 4,149 on Amazon.

Epson L130

This is an ink tank printer which is incredibly quick—27 prints per minute for black and white prints and 15 pages per print for colour prints. It uses four ink bottles—black, cyan, magenta and yellow. The Epson L130 has what is called the Micro Piezo technology which can alter the fineness of the ink drop flow to give you a print just like the image that you see. This is a good option for home offices too, which may not require a printer to do the scan and copy functions as well. This is priced at Rs 7,690 on Amazon.

Canon Pixma TS3370s

This All-in-One (AIO) wireless printer is very similar to the HP Deskjet 2621 All-in-One Wireless Colour Inkjet Printer in terms of the features. This can print 7.7 pages of black and white prints per minute and 4 pages per minute for colour prints. It connects to the home Wi-Fi network and has support for AirPrint, Wi-Fi Direct, Canon Selphy, Pixma Cloud Link, Google Cloud Print and pretty much all computing devices, smartphones or tablets that you may have. It is priced at Rs 4,499 on Amazon, though you do save some money on the HP printer in comparison.

