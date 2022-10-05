Need For Speed 2022 Official Reveal Date Announced: All Details

Gamers rejoice, the next Need For Speed game will be revealed on October 6 this week, as confirmed by the official Need For Speed handle on Tuesday. The new Need For Speed game is going to be telecast on its YouTube page on Thursday, so make sure you tune into the coverage at 8:30 PM IST.

The popular Electronic Arts (EA) title will be getting its latest instalment after 2019 when the Need for Speed Heat title came out for gamers. So, it is fair to say that a new instalment is due.

Having said that, we are not sure if the reveal is going to happen in October, and then the game launch might get pushed to 2023, which will be four years since the last game was released.

We still don’t know what the unreleased Need for Speed edition will be called, and whether it will come out in 2022 or not. Some reports suggest that the new instalment could be called Need for Speed: Unbound and it could release by December itself, so we are keeping our fingers crossed on that.

The new storyline is expected to grab some eyeballs and we are hoping the reveal on October 6 has more than just the name of the new Need for Speed game.

