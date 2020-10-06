Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010) is Making a 'Remastered' Comeback Next Month

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010) is getting a remastered version for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The new Need for Speed game will be launched next month, on November 13 with cross-platform compatibility, that will let users play with their friends regardless of what system they're on. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be a similar game to the original 2010 version, along with an obvious visual upgrade that takes advantage of the modern-day hardware.

Depending on the platform, users will be able to play Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered in different frame rates, even in 4K resolution. The game will run on 30fps at 1080p resolution on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, while Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro players will be able to play the game at 30fps in 4K and at 60fps in full-HD (1080p) resolution. On a PC, users can even play at a 60fps frame rate with a 4K resolution. There is a frame rate cap on 60fps, to promote a level playing field for all gamers, the developers told the press last week.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered has been created by EA-owned Criterion and Stellar Entertainment studios. The game will be priced at $39.90 on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and costs $29.99 for PCs in the US. It has been made available for pre-orders on all platforms already. In India, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered has been priced at Rs. 2,499 for PS4 users (EA Play members will get it for Rs. 2,249). For Xbox players, the game costs Rs. 2,500 on pre-order. For PC users, the Need for Speed Hot Pursuit: Remastered has been priced at Rs. 1,999 on both Steam and Origin stores.

The original 2010 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit was itself a remake of the a 2002 game from Electronic Arts, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2. The developers have also made a website live that tells everything hardcore Need for Speed fans need to know like the list of cars, maps, and other DLC.