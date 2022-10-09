Need For Speed Unbound Revealed, Release Date Also Confirmed

The latest version of the Need For Speed game has been revealed and the new instalment of the popular NFS franchise will be called Need For Speed Unbound. The new game will be coming to PC gamers as well as Xbox One and PlayStation users this year. Electronics Arts is building the hype for the game with its launch expected by end of this year, and those pre-ordering the game will get exclusive goodies and some virtual money for the gamers.

Need For Speed Unbound Release Date And Price

Need For Speed Unbound release date have been confirmed for December 2, 2022. Pre-orders for the NFS game have started on Steam and the price of the Standard edition is Rs 3,499. They also get a 3-day early access to the game.

Need For Speed Unbound Gameplay Trailer

Need for Speed Unbound is being developed by Criterion Games which has been entrusted with previous NFS franchise titles such as the NFS: Heat, NFS: Most Wanted and a few more. The NFS Unbound trailer is out and gives you a glimpse into the gameplay, the characters and even the cars that can be picked up on the way to the top of the races in the illegal world with street races and other challenges on the cards.

As we have seen with most PC games these days, the graphics quality of the new NFS instalment has gone up a notch, and a lot of work has gone to make the details look real.

As per the details available, NFS Unbound will have a new set of wheels from top brands such as Acura, Aston Martin, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Honda, Lamborghini, Nissan, Mazda, McLaren, Lotus, Mercedes, Porsche, Volvo, Volkswagen, Subaru and more.

The gameplay has been inspired by previous NFS titles, and the references are clearly evident in the trailer. With the car chases, the illegal street races and the fight to become the top boss of Lakeshore city, we can’t wait to see what the new NFS instalment has to offer this year.

