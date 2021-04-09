Need Help With IPL 2021? Alexa Will Give Match Updates, Notifications, And Cheer For Your Team

Amazon today announced new skill additions to the company’s virtual assistant Alexa, in order to enhance the IPL experience for Alexa users. “Though the pandemic has taken away the sheer happiness of watching a match from the stadium or watching it with our friends, we have Alexa taking the experience up a notch with her unique features and skills," Amazon said in a release. Amazon has introduced a few ways in which users can interact on any Echo, Fire TV, Alexa-enabled smart devices, or on the Amazon app and stay updated with the latest IPL action.

The new skills/ content that Alexa users can consume to enhance their IPL experience during this year are a Daily Cricket Trivia, Match Updates, Cricket News, Match Notifications, and a “Cheer for Your Team" option. The Daily Cricket Trivia is for all the cricket fans out there. It will be a daily cricket quiz Daily Cricket Trivia and the rules are simple – each day, users will get asked three new questions on cricket with three options. For each correct answer, a user scores 6 runs. Every wrong answer is a delivery wasted, giving others a chance to go higher up the leader board. To activate this skill, ask “Alexa, Open Daily Cricket Trivia" or “Alexa, daily cricket trivia shuru karo” For Match predictions, users can ask Alexa - ““Alexa, who will win the match today?” or “Alexa, aaj match kaun jeetega?"

For match updates, users just need to ask “Alexa, give me the latest cricket commentary" or “Alexa, who won the last cricket match". To get into more details, users can also try asking questions like “Alexa, what is the score?" or Alexa, “who was the man of the match yesterday?", “Alexa, what teams are playing tomorrow?", “Alexa, what is Rohit Sharma’s score?", “Alexa, how many wickets did Jasprit Bumrah take?",

Alexa will also keep cricket fans updated with all the latest IPL news throughout the season. Users can stay updated about team movements, practice fields, news in and around the stadium, the effect of the pandemic on the game, and much more by just asking, “Alexa, give me cricket news". To get reminded for a match, users just need to ask “Alexa, notify me when the Royal Challengers Bangalore match starts" and she’ll notify you on time. Users can also cheer for their favourite teams within their homes by just saying, “Alexa, cheer for RCB” or “Alexa, cheer for Virat Kohli”.

