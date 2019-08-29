Need Unified National Strategy to Tackle Cybercrime, States Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday that India needs to strengthen its defence against rising cyber attacks and also formulate a national strategy for reducing the risk of cyber crimes. Reddy was speaking at a conclave on the issue of cyber crime - 'Towards New National Cyber Security Strategy' - at the 12th India Security Summit organised by ASSOCHAM. The conclave was attended by other dignitaries including Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka and Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh.

Reddy said that the government has taken major cyber security initiatives focusing more on central monitoring threat analysis and in promoting research and development in cyber security. "The ministry of home affairs has started the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre to act as a nodal point in the fight against cyber crime. It will identify the research problems and needs of law enforcement agencies and take up R&D activities in developing new technologies and forensic tools in collaborations with academia and research institutes within India and abroad," said Reddy.

The minister further said that the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre will coordinate all activities related to implementation of Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties with other countries over cyber crimes. Israeli envoy Malka said that the potential for collaboration between India and Israel is huge and both countries are working towards realizing it. "We have different levels of collaboration and the potential is huge for expansion, we are working on it. So the potential is there, add to that there is mutual respect and trust between the two countries, we have all ingredients that you need for a very successful partnership, so that's what we are doing at different levels," said Malka.

National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen Rajesh Pant spoke about the challenges faced by various agencies in the field of cyber security. He said that ensuring coordination among multiple agencies handling different important cyber-related aspects, role of private sector, promoting awareness among individuals, businesses and the government are certain key challenges that will be addressed under the National Cyber Security Strategy 2020. "We are ensuring that we have safe and secure cyber security environment in the country, all of you can do business in peace, and be rest assured about data, that is why data protection bill is required at the earliest. We were expecting Personal Data Protection Bill of 2019 to be introduced in last session of Parliament," said Pant.

Addressing the inaugural session of the conclave Siddharth Vishwanath, partner and leader, Cyber Security, PwC India, stressed upon the need for securing government systems, sharing threat intelligence across private sector, need for trans-national redressal mechanisms, creating a secure society through customized education programmes and capacity building to serve India and globally.

