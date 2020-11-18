Nerolac Paints Has a New AR App That Shows Which Colours Would Suit Your Home

Kansai Nerolac Paints, the Mumbai-based decorative paint company has announced a new mobile app namely, the Nerolac Colour My Space app that is designed to help users visualise their home or office in more than 1,500 shades and textures. The app is free to download on Android devices via Google Play Store and iOS smartphones from the Apple App Store and it is available to use in English along with nine other Indian languages. To use the app, users can either log in with either Facebook/ Gmail account or can explore various sections without a login ID.

The Nerolac Colour My Space app has tabs like colour picker tool, paint budget calculator, colour visualiser, and details on Nerolac's product. Additionally, the app can also help users to find a partner Nerolac painter around their area by providing the pin code. There's a preview option that lets users visualise home in a particular Nerolac shade. Additionally, the app also contains tutorial videos on to use the Nerolac Colour My Space.

Starting with the colour picker tool, the app via the phone camera captures various shades and customised palettes (also highlights the exact model name) to aid users to visualise a wall at home or office in the same colour. Whereas, the colour and texture palette tool allows users to explore home wall designs in more than 1,500 shades and textures. There's also an Inspiration section on the Nerolac Colour My Space that includes videos and articles related to home decor. Interestingly, in case of users are planning to paint their house with a particular Nerolac product, the app offers the option to calculate the budget by entering details like the number of rooms to be painted, the carpet area, and which product you want to use. The Preview option on the homepage allows users to visualise home in a particular shade and texture. However, the feature works better on plain walls and products like wall pictures or TV. There's also a VR mode within the Preview tab.

Other features on the app like colour trails include photos of various cities and posts from influencers and Nerlac paints on Instagram. Users can learn about the Nerolac' regular and premium offerings via the Products section on Nerolac Colour My Space.