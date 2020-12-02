Nest Speakers Can Now Play Hungama Music Songs Via Voice Commands as Google Assistant Gets App Support

Google Assistant-enabled devices such as Google Nest smart speakers can now play music from Indian streaming platform Hungama Music. Hungama Digital Media shared the development in a press note today that states that users with Google Nest smart speakers or Android smartphones can now play music from the Hungama Music library via voice commands. The development essentially means that customers with Google Assistant-powered devices can access over 15 million songs in over 20 Indian and international languages available on the Indian streaming platform. Notably, Amazon Alexa-enabled Echo speakers already come with Hungama Music integration.

To enable Hungama Music Google Assitant-devices, users would need to link their Hungama account with the Google Home app. Users can also make Hungama Music their default music streaming service, therefore eliminating the need to specify the music service name when using voice commands with Google Assistant. Once activated, Google Nest or Android smartphone users can use commands like "Ok Google, play Diwali songs on Hungama Music" or "Ok Google, play Bollywood Top 40 on Hungama Music." If the music platform is set as the primary player, users are not required to add "Hungama Music" at the end of the voice commands.

Speaking about the collaboration between the company and Google, Siddhartha Roy, COO at Hungama Digital Media said that its music platform's popularity has risen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "We expect music consumption through such devices [Google Assistant-enabled devices] to grow by almost 2.5x in the next 12 months. We have been actively working towards building a robust presence in the AI device ecosystem and are glad to collaborate with Google. We are certain that their users will appreciate the vast choice of music that they can now easily access through Hungama Music," Roy in the press note added. Saurabh Arya, Google India Hardware Business Development Lead also states that the collaboration between the two companies would enhance user experience (UX) across Nest smart devices.

Last month, Tata Sky announced its partnership with Hungama Music. As a part of the deal, Tata Sky mobile app subscribers will now get additional Hungama Music premium content access at no extra cost. Meanwhile, to enjoy ad-free, offline, and HD quality music, users can subscribe to Hungama Music Pro that starts at Rs 99 per month in India. The three-month plan costs Rs 269 while the annual subscription costs Rs 899.