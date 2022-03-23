Netflix Announces Three New Games That Include First FPS, A Remastered Version Of An Old Hit, And More

Streaming giant Netflix has announced three new mobile games that will soon be launched on Android and iOS devices for subscribers to play. The new games also include the first first-person shooter game from the streaming company. Two out of the three games are already available for Netflix subscribers to install and play on both Android and iOS. The three games include on narrative puzzle game named This Is A True Story, an updated take of a 2009 hit Shatter Remastered, and Into The Dead 2: Unleashed, the first FPS game from Netflix.

This Is A True Story is an educational game that has been developed by Frosty Pop in collaboration with a nonprofit named Charity: Water. The game sheds light on the 771 million people on Earth who don’t have access to clean drinking water. This Is A True Story is based on a sub-Saharan woman’s daily struggle to get water for her family. Next game is a remastered version of a PlayStation 3 hit from 2009, Shatter Remastered. Lastly, Netflix Games and PikPok have come up with Into The Dead 2: Unleashed, the first FPS game from Netflix. It is a runner/ shooter hybrid where players will battle zombies over several stages and overcome many challenges. Into The Dead 2: Unleashed is not available for download yet, but it is said to be launched within this month itself.

Netflix ventured into mobile gaming back in November 2021 and the company has launched many games ever since including games around popular Netflix series Stranger Things, Asphalt Xtreme, Dungeon Dwarves, and more. The company also acquired Finnish game developer Next Games.

