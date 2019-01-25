English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix App on iOS Devices Now Allows Users to Share Movies And TV Shows They Are Watching as Instagram Stories
The Netflix app will now allow you to share a show or movie’s artwork to your Instagram Story after tapping the “share” button. When other Netflix users view your story, they’ll also see a “watch on Netflix” link that takes them directly to the app.
Netflix App on iPhone Now Allows Users to Share Movies And TV Shows They Are Watching as Instagram Stories (image: Netflix)
Netflix has launched a new feature aimed at better inserting its brand into those online conversations. The latest update for the Netflix app for iOS devices such as the iPhone, now integrated with your Instagram Stories. The Netflix app will now allow you to share a show you are binge watching or movie’s artwork to your Instagram Story after tapping the “share” button. When other Netflix users view your story, they’ll also see a “watch on Netflix” link that takes them directly to the app. Instagram users can also customize the screen as they would with any other content being posted on the Stories.
‘If the viewer has the Netflix app installed on their iPhone, they’ll see a “watch on Netflix” link in the Story that takes them to the show’s or movie’s page in the Netflix app when tapped,’ explained TechCrunch which first spotted the feature. ‘We’re always on the lookout for ways to make it easier for members to share the Netflix titles they’re obsessing about and help them discover something new to watch,’ said Netflix in a statement about the launch.
Recently, Netflix announced that they will be raising the cost of subscription for users in the US, considering their investments in Originals and new content licenses. According to Deadline, Netflix is raising all three of their plan prices between 13 and 18 percent.
