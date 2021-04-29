Netflix Binge Watching On Your Mind, But Don’t Know What To Watch? Here Is Something You’ll Love

How many times have you prepared tasty snacks or what looks like a delicious dinner, settled down to watch something on Netflix and then spent the next 20 minutes scrolling the content list trying to figure out what to watch and just nothing seems to click with the mood? The other side effect, the meal gets ruined too. Netflix has a solution, something that had been visible on the Android TV app for a while now but is officially rolling out as we speak, and it is called Play Something. This is where you hand over the reins to Netflix when you cannot decide what to watch, and let it pick something for you. This feature is now available for all Netflix users and will be particularly relevant for anyone who using the smart TV app, including for Google’s Android TV and the Amazon Fire TV platform.

The way Netflix’s Play Something works is that while you scroll the Netflix content list all confused and perplexed, you select the Play Something option that helpfully sits there. Based on the content you have watched in the past, Play Something will pick out a new movie or a TV show or even something that you may have been watching already but has been left unfinished (like a lot of other tasks in your life?). Play Something can not only pick a movie or a TV show from the entire Netflix content catalogue or something that is already in My List for your user profile. Netflix has said there are three ways in which you can find Play Something on the Netflix app on your TV. You can find this underneath your profile name as you sit on the Netflix app’s home screen, you can spot this in the tenth row on the Netflix homepage, as you scroll vertically downwards and also in the navigation menu on the left side of the screen.

Netflix has been on a feature adding spree over the past few months, including a new Downloads For You feature for the Android app. In India, Netflix at present offers four subscription plans. The Mobile-only Rs 199 plan offers streaming at up to 480p resolution and can be used only with the Netflix mobile app. The Basic Rs 499 plan also offers maximum 480p resolution streaming and can be used on any mobile, TV or PC, but streaming is limited to one screen at a time. The Standard plan priced at Rs 649 offers Full HD resolution streaming with the ability to simulcast Netflix on two screens at the same time. The highest tier Premium plan is priced at Rs 799 per month and streams 4K + HDR content and can be viewed on up to 4 screens at the same time.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here