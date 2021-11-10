Netflix Brings Games To iOS A Week After Android Launch: How To Download & All Details

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that it is launching its mobile games for iOS users, few days after the company launched games on Android devices. This was being seen as a rather obvious move from Netflix and will allow iOS users to play games alongside watching movie and TV shows through the Netflix app. The games will be available without any ads or additional fee. The initial batch of games available through Netflix are only limited to adults and won’t be accessible through kids’ profiles.

Netflix made the announcement on Tuesday with the update being made available to users starting Wednesday. The five games Netflix has announced are Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game from BonusXP, Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up from Frosty Pop, and Card Blast from Amuzo & Rogue Games - these are the same games that were announced for Android users last week. The launch on iOS comes just a week after Netflix brought mobile games to Android. On Android, users can download the available games from the Google Play Store and play them directly through the Netflix app by going to the dedicated games tab. On iOS as well, users will have to download the games from the App Store.

Netflix had announced that it is planning to venture into gaming earlier this year. Originally, he company tested the five mobile games in select European markets as a result of acquiring video game developer Night School Studio in September.

