Netflix Brings Option To Pay For Subscriptions On iOS Devices Via An External Link, Bypasses App Store Fee

Streaming giant Netflix is rolling out an option in its iOS and iPadOS app to allow users to sign up for the streaming service via an external link, bypassing Apple’s controversial App Store fee.

Earlier this year, Apple made an exception to allow “Reader Apps” to provide external links for customers so that they can log in and pay for a subscription outside of the Apple App Store. Now, Netflix is rolling out an option in its iOS app that takes users to its website in order to subscribe for a new Netflix subscription. Now, it is not known as to when Netflix began rolling out this option, but it seems to be a worldwide option, according to reports.

With the new option, when users click on the subscribe button, a message says, “you’re about to leave the app and go to an external website.” The app also notes that the transaction will not be Apple’s responsibility and all the management is done under Netflix’s platform. “Any accounts or purchases made outside of this app will be managed by the developer “Netflix.” Your App Store account, stored payment methods, and related features, such as subscription management and refund requests, will not be available. Apple is not responsible for the privacy or security of transactions made with this developer,” the disclaimer reads.

Tapping the Continue button takes users to the Netflix website where they can enter the password, choose a payment method, and subscribe to a plan. With this, Netflix is saving the a 30 percent commission for each subscription made in the iOS app.

Apple considers “Readers Apps” as those that offer digital content such as magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, or video as their main functionality of the app.

