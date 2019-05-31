Netflix Can Stream HDR on OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro, While Pixel Phones Get HD Certification

Netflix, the popular video streaming service, has added new devices to its list of devices that can stream Netflix content in HD. The streaming service has also added a bunch of new smartphones that can additionally support HDR too.The devices that have now received certification for HD streaming include the newest Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, as well as the Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL, the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL. The latest phones from OnePlus, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 are also certified for HD streaming now. Huawei’s flagship P30 Pro, the P30, the Honor Play and the Huawei P Smart+ (INE-LX1) are now certified by Netflix. The gaming centric phone, the Razer Phone 2, can also stream Netflix HDR now. A whole bunch of Samsung phones have been certified too—the Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A20, Samsung Galaxy A20e, Samsung Galaxy A30, Samsung Galaxy A40 and the Samsung Galaxy A50.The basic criteria for enabling Netflix HD certification for a smartphone or tablet requires the device to have at least a 720p resolution screen (this resolution is also known as HD Ready), data speeds of at least 5Mbps whether you are on 4G or Wi-Fi, and the subscriber must have an HD streaming subscription. On your end, you will have to ensure that the video streaming settings in the Netflix app on the certified phones must be set to High or Auto.These phones join the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+, the LG V40 and the Sony Xperia Z5 to get this certification.Then there is the small matter of also enabling high dynamic range (HDR) support for content that offers HDR too. Not all phones have HDR screens, and this makes adding support a bit tricky. The latest additions to the HDR certification list includes the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30, Honor Play and the Razer Phone 2.For HDR streaming on any device, Netflix says the minimum requirement is for a 25Mbps broadband connection, be it via the Wi-Fi at home or your 4G connection. The subscriber must also be on the 4K streaming plan, that allows access to HDR. These phones join the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+, the LG V40 and the Sony Xperia Z3 to get this certification.In India, Netflix currently offers a Basic plan at Rs 500 per month, which allows you to stream Netflix on one device at a time, and does not offer HD streaming. The mid-range Standard plan is priced at Rs 650 per month, offers HD streaming and you can view Netflix on two devices at the same time. The top-tier plan is the Premium one, priced at Rs 800 per month which offers Ultra HD and HDR streaming and lets you view content simultaneously on 4 devices.In India, Netflix is competing with Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Voot, Sony Liv and Zee5, to name a few. Globally, it will have to contend with the upcoming competition from Disney+ and Apple TV+ later this year.