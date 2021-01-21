Netflix Confirms It Will Introduce Shuffle Play Feature In First Half of This Year

Streaming giant Netflix is introducing a 'Shuffle Play' feature for users in the first half of this year. According to a recent report, the company has made the announcement to bring in the shuffle feature in its latest financial results. The Shuffle Play feature has been under testing at Netflix since a while, and has worked by picking content based on your viewing history, helping users avoid feeling overwhelmed by the amount of content Netflix has to offer.

According to a report in Variety, Netflix COO and Chief Product officer Greg Peters said that the feature is designed for users to "indicate to us that they just want to skip browsing entirely, click one button and we'll pick a title for them just to instantly play." While testing the feature, Netflix has experimented with puting the Shuffle Play button on the profile screen, and a 'Play Something' option in the menu. While most reports have said that the feature may be called Shuffle Play, it is still not confirmed as to what the company will call its feature that will allow the algorithm to pick something for them to play. According to a report in The Verge, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings had joked that the company may call it "I'm Feeling Luck," same as the Google Search feature that skips straight to the top search result.

Shuffle Play will join Netflix's other recent attempt tp make it easier to find content to watch. Last year, the company added a New and Popular tab to Netflix which shows a combination of new, popular, and upcoming content.