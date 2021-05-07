Netflix Could be Exploring 'N-Plus' Streaming Service for Exclusive Behind-the-Scene Content

Netflix is reportedly testing a new platform called N-Plus (likely Netflix Plus) that is described as a “future online space" where users can learn more about the shows and related content. According to Protocol, the streaming has only teased the platform via a survey, and its existence will depend on responders’ replies. In a survey sent to users, Netflix queried people about a wide range of features and content, including podcasts, user-generated playlists, how-tos, and more. A company spokesperson told the publication that the survey was a part of regular efforts to poll its audience on things the company is exploring. It appears the survey did not mention the pricing of the platform; however, if it rolls out, we can expect it to come bundled with a new subscription plan, though it is purely speculation at the moment. Netflix already publishes behind-the-scene footages on its YouTube and other social media channels.

Netflix could also tease upcoming shows via N-Plus while more content such as reviews and exclusive interview may appear under the banner. The publication notes that N-Plus would also appear in Google Search results so users can easily find more details about their favourite TV shows. Notably, the streaming giant had also highlighted that audience engagement holds key to the company’s efforts to establish its own originals.

As mentioned, Netflix is only teasing the platform via a survey, and readers must take this development with a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, the company started expanding its ‘Play Something‘ feature to more smart TVs worldwide. The feature randomly plays content on your TV or streaming device, which is based on your viewing history. Netflix also added a new Downloads For You feature for the Android app that automatically downloads recommended TV shows and movies based on what you have been watching. The platform already offers a manual download option for offline viewing.

