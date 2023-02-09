Netflix Cracking Down On Password Sharing: New Plans Released For These Four Countries

Streaming giant Netflix announced an expansion of its crackdown on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform. In a new update, Netflix is putting a stop to multi-household account use in four countries — Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal.

The video-streaming giant, which estimated that 100 million around the world use a shared account, said that members can now easily manage who has access to their account, transfer profile to a new account and still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV.

“Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films. We’ve been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we’re now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. Our focus has been on giving members greater control over who can access their account," the streaming service wrote in a blog post.

Prices are as follows: Canada - $7.99 CAD, New Zealand - $7.99 NZD, Portugal - 3.99 euros and Spain - 5.99 euros

In these countries, people who share an account with those who do not live with them will need to pay for an extra member.

“We’ll help members set this up, ensuring that anyone who lives in their household can use their Netflix account. Members can now easily manage who has access to their account from our new Manage Access and Devices page," the company said.

According to Netflix, people using an account can now easily transfer a profile to a new account, which they pay for — keeping their personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and more. Members can still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV, like at a hotel or holiday rental.

Netflix has already been testing restrictions for multi-household account access in several countries in Latin America, and it said in a Q4 earnings results release that it plans to enforce rules against password sharing more broadly in 2023.

Password-sharing rules will be enforced through IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity. So far, Netflix has not made any announcements in the United States. But given that pricing for an additional person is $7.99 in New Zealand and Canada, Netflix could eventually implement a similar add-on price in the United States.

