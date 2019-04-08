Netflix Ends Apple AirPlay Support for Technical Reasons

Netflix has ended support for Apple’s AirPlay streaming medium, marking a rather strange turn as AirPlay starts rolling out to more third party hardware. While one would have imagined that its availability in more devices would have encouraged Netflix to maintain its support for the newly introduced ecosystem of non-Apple hardware supporting Netflix, the entertainment streaming giant has revealed that the reason for it discontinuing AirPlay support is exactly this.

In a statement issued by Netflix to MacRumors, the company has stated, “We want to make sure our members have a great Netflix experience on any device they use. With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn't a way for us to distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV vs. what isn't) or certify these experiences. Therefore, we have decided to discontinue Netflix AirPlay support to ensure our standard of quality for viewing is being met. Members can continue to access Netflix on the built-in app across Apple TV and other devices.”

As a result, those who were using their iPhones, iPads and iPods to stream their Netflix content on to their TVs with AirPlay support, will not be able to do so any longer. That said, Netflix is now available across a wide set of platforms, including multiple custom TV firmware, and all of the other popular platforms. While this does not quite hamper too many use cases, it does show how Netflix is slowly attempting to better protect its content, going forward.