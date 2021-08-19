Netflix for iOS and iPadOS Now Rolling Out Spatial Audio Support

Netflix for iOS and iPad OS is reportedly getting support for Apple’s Spatial Audio. According to 9to5Mac quoting a spokesperson, the streaming giant has started rolling out Spatial Audio support on iPhone and iPad on iOS 14. The development was also spotted by a Reddit user in the UK (u/Bluealien) who said that the premium audio experience is available on the Netflix app on iPhone XS Max. The user is using Apple’s AirPods Max over-ear headphones. Apple explains that spatial audio is a 360-degree sound format that recreates a surround effect through even a tiny pair of earbuds. It essentially aims to offer a 3D sound effect that was initially announced to improve the video playback experience through AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. The company recently introduced the audio format to Apple Music songs.

The report adds the toggle for managing Spatial Audio is located in the Control Centre. Netflix is yet to confirm the development officially, while India-specific updates for the iOS and iPadOS apps remain unclear. Meanwhile, Apple is upgrading spatial audio on the upcoming iOS 15 to ‘Spatialise Stereo,’ which seemingly simulates the Spatial Audio experience for non-Dolby Atmos content. It essentially means that Apple AirPods Pro and AiPods Max users can enjoy spatial audio on almost any audio file.

Earlier in May, Apple had also introduced the Lossless Audio format for more than 75 million songs on Apple Music, alongside Spatial audio for the app. Apple uses the ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) for high-resolution tracks, and users will be able to choose between three quality standards for lossless audio as well. The three quality tiers are CD quality which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz (kilohertz), the 24 bit at 48 kHz, which is playable natively on Apple devices and the Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24 bit at 192 kHz. The company started rolling out Lossless Audio music and Dolby Atmos add-ons on Apple Music in June.

