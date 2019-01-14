English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix Hit With a Lawsuit by Choose Your Own Adventure Publishers, Over Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Chooseco claims that Netflix has no right to use the Choose Your Own Adventure trademark.
Chooseco claims that Netflix has no right to use the Choose Your Own Adventure trademark.
Loading...
Netflix’s first interactive movie, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, is in the eye of a storm. Netflix has promoted the movie’s multiple endings heavily, thanks to the interactivity element. However, Chooseco, a book publishing company specializing in children’s books, is not impressed. They are suing Netflix for infringing on the company’s “Choose Your Own Adventure” trademark, and have filed a complaint at the United States District Court for the District of Vermont.
In its complaint which is now available to read online, Chooseco says, “On December 28, 2018, Netflix released a much-hyped, and upon information and belief widely viewed interactive film called Black Mirror Bandersnatch on its digital streaming platform. In the first few minutes of the movie, the protagonist refers to a fictional book in the diegesis as a Choose Your Own Adventure book. Netflix has no license or authorization to use Chooseco' s trademark and, upon information and belief, used the mark willfully and intentionally to capitalize on viewers' nostalgia for the original book series from the 1980s and 1990s. The film's dark and, at times, disturbing content dilutes the goodwill for and positive associations with Chooseco' s mark and tarnishes its products.”
Chooseco also claims that Netflix has been attempting to license the Choose Your Own Adventure name since 2016, and even though the companies have been engaged in “negotiations, Netflix apparently doesn’t have the license. The publisher suggests that it has earlier sent cease-and-desist notices about its trademark “on at least one occasion” regarding a different TV show.
This is not the first time Netflix has run into trouble with trademarks. Late last year, the Satanic Temple had filed suit against the streaming giant, alleging that Netflix had used a copy of the church’s proprietary statue appeared in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series.
In its complaint which is now available to read online, Chooseco says, “On December 28, 2018, Netflix released a much-hyped, and upon information and belief widely viewed interactive film called Black Mirror Bandersnatch on its digital streaming platform. In the first few minutes of the movie, the protagonist refers to a fictional book in the diegesis as a Choose Your Own Adventure book. Netflix has no license or authorization to use Chooseco' s trademark and, upon information and belief, used the mark willfully and intentionally to capitalize on viewers' nostalgia for the original book series from the 1980s and 1990s. The film's dark and, at times, disturbing content dilutes the goodwill for and positive associations with Chooseco' s mark and tarnishes its products.”
Chooseco also claims that Netflix has been attempting to license the Choose Your Own Adventure name since 2016, and even though the companies have been engaged in “negotiations, Netflix apparently doesn’t have the license. The publisher suggests that it has earlier sent cease-and-desist notices about its trademark “on at least one occasion” regarding a different TV show.
This is not the first time Netflix has run into trouble with trademarks. Late last year, the Satanic Temple had filed suit against the streaming giant, alleging that Netflix had used a copy of the church’s proprietary statue appeared in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How to Play the Popular Battle Royale Game on Your PC
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
- The First Teaser Of The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones Is Out, And Fans Can't Keep Calm
- Shahid Kapoor Answers Which Ex He Would Like to Forget- Kareena Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra
- Netflix Hit With a Lawsuit by Choose Your Own Adventure Publishers, Over Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results