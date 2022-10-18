Netflix Introduces Profile Transfer Feature: What It Means And How It Works

Netflix has added a new feature for its users across the globe this week and it is called Profile Transfer. As the name suggests, the video streaming platform is trying to help people migrate their Netflix data seamlessly when they use or create another account.

“Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile — keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own membership,” Netflix mentions the details of the feature in this post.

Netflix has been testing the feature in select markets for some time, and now it is rolling out to more users across the globe. Netflix has been worried about millions of users sharing their passwords, which has eroded the prospect of the company earning money from these users.

This feature is in some ways trying to tell people that it is time you get your own account, and once you do that, all your viewing history and other data will be migrated without any issues. The platform is notifying its users via email when they have Profile Transfer enabled for their account. Netflix is also allowing people to disable the feature at any time.

How To Enable Profile Transfer On Netflix

– Head over to the profile icon on your Netflix account and wait for the drop-down menu

– Click on Profile Transfer and tap on next

– Netflix will guide you with steps to set up your new membership

Password sharing has become a big issue for Netflix, and the company publicly talked about it earlier this year. The platform has been losing users to rival streaming apps, forcing the company to look at newer avenues for revenue.

Besides the Profile Transfer feature, Netflix is also launching its first ad-tier plan in select countries next month. This plan will not allow downloads for offline viewing and show ads for up to 3 minutes in an hour. Netflix has priced the ad-tier plan at $6.99 (Rs 600 approx) and it is not coming to markets like India, where Netflix already has its mobile-only plan.

