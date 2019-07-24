Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The new Rs 199 plan will be available for access on one mobile device and will offer 480p or SD resolution.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:July 24, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know
The new Rs 199 plan will be available for access on one mobile device and will offer 480p or SD resolution.
Loading...

We reported a few days back that Netflix was planning to introduce a new plan for Indian customers. Well, today we have confirmation as Netflix has announced a new affordable plan starting at Rs 199 per month. This makes it one of the most affordable plans and notably will restrict usage to just one mobile device or tablet device and offer SD or standard definition resolution (480p).

The move clearly has been taken by Netflix to penetrate further into the Indian VOD (video on demand) market. And it makes sense as India is still one of the biggest markets in the world where a majority of content is consumed on mobile devices. Netflix faces tight competition from the like of Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, both of which offer comparatively cheaper plans.

The new announcement comes right after Netflix announced that it had added 2.7 million new subscribers in the quarter ending June, a number significantly lower than the 5 million new subscribers forecast for Q2 2019.

Ajay Arora, Director of Product Innovation, said “Mobile devices are increasingly driving consumption in India. Netflix users in India are watching more content on mobile than users in any other country, he said. More users in India have also signed up through mobile in recent years compared to other nations.”

There is no clarity on whether the low-cost plan will be introduced in other countries. However, consumers in India can opt for the Rs 199 mobile-only plan starting today.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram