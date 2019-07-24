Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know

We reported a few days back that Netflix was planning to introduce a new plan for Indian customers. Well, today we have confirmation as Netflix has announced a new affordable plan starting at Rs 199 per month. This makes it one of the most affordable plans and notably will restrict usage to just one mobile device or tablet device and offer SD or standard definition resolution (480p).

The move clearly has been taken by Netflix to penetrate further into the Indian VOD (video on demand) market. And it makes sense as India is still one of the biggest markets in the world where a majority of content is consumed on mobile devices. Netflix faces tight competition from the like of Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, both of which offer comparatively cheaper plans.

The new announcement comes right after Netflix announced that it had added 2.7 million new subscribers in the quarter ending June, a number significantly lower than the 5 million new subscribers forecast for Q2 2019.

Ajay Arora, Director of Product Innovation, said “Mobile devices are increasingly driving consumption in India. Netflix users in India are watching more content on mobile than users in any other country, he said. More users in India have also signed up through mobile in recent years compared to other nations.”

There is no clarity on whether the low-cost plan will be introduced in other countries. However, consumers in India can opt for the Rs 199 mobile-only plan starting today.