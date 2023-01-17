CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » Netflix iOS App Gets an Overhaul: What's New
1-MIN READ

Netflix iOS App Gets an Overhaul: What's New

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 14:54 IST

Los Gatos, California

Netflix's iPhone app gets a slew of new updates and features.

Netflix iOS app has been updated with a new user interface that includes new animations, parallax effects, and elements that move when the phone is tilted.

Netflix’s iOS app has undergone a redesign, featuring new animations, parallax effects, and elements that move when the phone is tilted, providing a fresh user interface experience.

The app has been updated with a new feature that displays a large card promoting a movie or series, which moves with a parallax effect using the iPhone’s accelerometer sensor. Additionally, 9to5Google reports that it is now easier to filter content by category, switch between profiles, or use search without interruption.

When you select a movie or series, the artwork on its cover will expand to reveal all the related information. Additionally, the ‘Coming Soon’ section has been revamped and rebranded as ‘What’s New,’ and displays personalized recommendations to the user.

According to Janum Trivedi via 9to5Google, the Netflix iOS app update includes several new features that enhance the user experience. One of the most notable new features is the ability for the layout of the billboard to change as the user moves their device, accompanied by a subtle lighting effect.

Additionally, the update includes new launch animations when opening the app, variable haptics that provide feedback, new card transitions when browsing, and wallpaper gradients that are based on the art of the series or movie being viewed.

About the Author
Tech Desk
Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18's Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More
first published:January 17, 2023, 14:54 IST
last updated:January 17, 2023, 14:54 IST
Read More