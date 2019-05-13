Netflix is Becoming More Transparent, as it Readies For Battles With Disney+ And Apple TV+

Arguably the most popular video streaming platform in the world, Netflix is making some changes to its core philosophy. One of them is greater transparency. The company which has historically not really shared much data in terms of what users were watching and how many users were watching what, is changing. Netflix is now releasing the data for the Top 10 most watched content in the UK and Ireland.The lists based on viewership figured were first announced by Netflix last month, while announcing the strong Q1 numbers. This is a part of a larger trial in place, with the UK as the first market to get this, and this is something Netflix may or may not continue with in the UK or globally.At present, Netflix has the most watched, most watched Films, most watched Series, most watched Documentaries, most watched Reality shows and the most watched non-English shows. “From next Wednesday we’ll bring you WEEKLY top 10 lists. So keep an eye out if you like great TV, great films, *or* lengthy twitter threads. Some of you will also see these lists on Netflix starting next week,” Netflix has said in an official statement last week. The streaming service has also confirmed that for a piece of content to be considered “watched”, 70 percent of it has to be watched.Our Planet, The Perfect Date and The Highwaymen are the most watched in the UK, as per the first release of the data. Among the most watched TV shows, Black Summer, After Life and Riverdale are the most popular in the UK. The list of the most watched non-English shows includes Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Delhi Crime.It has been a solid year for Netflix, thus far. This has been a good start of the year for Netflix. The latest quarterly numbers from the streaming service report that the streaming service added 9.6 million users in the first three months of this year, which is more than the 8.9 million estimates. This means that Netflix now has 148 million subscribers globally. Revenue also higher than $4.5 billion, a 22 percent increase. The strongest ever quarter and the content line-up for the rest of the year will be crucial for Netflix. It will have to not only contend from the existing rivals such as Amazon Video, Hulu, HBO Now and Showtime to name a few, but also the new competition from Apple’s upcoming TV+ streaming service as well as Disney’s Disney+ streaming service. Disney+ rolls out in November and will offer subscriptions at $6.99 per month, significantly undercutting Netflix pricing. Apple still hasn’t announced the exact date or pricing for the Apple TV+ service.In India, Netflix prices start at Rs 500 per month for the basic plan with standard definition (SD) streaming, and there are two more plans priced at Rs 650 peer month (HD streaming on two devices) and Rs 850 per month (Ultra HD streaming on four devices). Here, Netflix has to contend with Amazon Video, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Voot and Zee5 to name a few. Amazon Video is a part of the larger prime subscription priced at Rs 999 per year. Hotstar offers a VIP subscription plan which costs Rs 365 per year and a Hotstar Premium subscription plan priced at Rs 199 per month or Rs 999 per year. Sony Liv charges Rs 499 per year for the premium pack, while Zee5 will cost Rs 999 per year for the All Access Pack.