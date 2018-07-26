English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
The new profile icons will be released for all users over the next few weeks, and will add personality to your user profile
The new profile icons will be released for all users over the next few weeks, and will add personality to your user profile
Loading...
Streaming service Netflix is updating the account profile avatars. This comes on the occasion of the five-year anniversary of the profile feature, which was launched in August 2013. The newest additions to the revamped account profile feature are characters from Netflix’s own shows, called Netflix Originals, such as Fuller House, Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and more. There will now be over 100 different icons to choose from, to customize your profile.
At present, Netflix allows any subscriber the option to create as many as 5 different profiles in their main account. That is also a good way to customize the recommendations, and personalize the experience for different family members or even for different genres of content that you may be watching. However, till now, the profiles avatars were limited to a bunch of colourful cartoon graphics. Incidentally, these existing profile differentiators such as the man with a moustache and wearing sunglasses as well as the superhero, will also be updated for better detailing.
Netflix says that the new profile icons will be rolling out for all users on the website, mobile apps, and the smart TV devices over the next few weeks.
While this isn’t a massive change in the way you continue to use Netflix, this neat makeover could very well attract more users to create different profiles
Also Watch
At present, Netflix allows any subscriber the option to create as many as 5 different profiles in their main account. That is also a good way to customize the recommendations, and personalize the experience for different family members or even for different genres of content that you may be watching. However, till now, the profiles avatars were limited to a bunch of colourful cartoon graphics. Incidentally, these existing profile differentiators such as the man with a moustache and wearing sunglasses as well as the superhero, will also be updated for better detailing.
Netflix says that the new profile icons will be rolling out for all users on the website, mobile apps, and the smart TV devices over the next few weeks.
While this isn’t a massive change in the way you continue to use Netflix, this neat makeover could very well attract more users to create different profiles
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Like a Yogini Praying By The Shiva Lingam; See Pics
- When Rani Mukerji Promised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan They'd Be 'Friends Forever'; Watch Video
- Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire Recalled in India Due to Airbag Defect
- Now Modify Your Mahindra Thar SUV into a ‘Black Hawk’ for Rs 4.99 Lakh
- Sony Makes a 48-megapixel Sensor, Smartphone Camera Wars to Start Again?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...