Netflix is Now Listing Top 10 Most Viewed Movies And TV Shows in India

Netflix, the global streaming platform, has announced that it is rolling out the ‘Top 10’ list for all countries, including India. This will allow users to know exactly what the popular movies and TV shows in their country are. It is all about more transparency for Netflix, after years of keeping viewership data and any related trends a well-guarded secret. Netflix will update this Top 10 list daily, so you will exactly know what is popular and what is worth watching when you do sit down for a binge-watching session. From what we understand, there will be a combined Top 10 list for you to quickly browse through and additionally, there will be specific Top 10 labels for Movies and TV Shows—these will be available when you access one of these content categories on Netflix.

“Shows and films that make these lists will also have a special “Top 10” badge, wherever they appear on Netflix. That way you can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your personal list - or when searching for specific shows or films,” says Cameron Johnson, Director of Product Innovation, Netflix. The Top 10 lists were being tested by Netflix in the UK and Mexico over the past few months, and they say that Netflix users in both countries have found these to be very useful. Netflix is very active at the moment, with product refreshes and offers to entice new users. Just yesterday, we had reported some new users in India who sign-up now for Netflix will have the option of getting the first month subscription for just Rs 5, after which the normal subscription which they choose will resume from the second month (You can read that here). Netflix currently offers four subscription plans in India. The mobile-only plan is priced at Rs 199 per month, the standard definition (SD) single-screen plan costs Rs 499 per month, the High Definition plan which lets you stream on two screens costs Rs 649 per month while the top-tier Ultra HD 4K four screen plan costs Rs 799 per month.

The timing makes sense, because Disney Plus, also known as Disney+, launches in India on March 29 as part of the Hotstar app. At this time, it is not clear how Hotstar will offer the Disney+ content to its existing Hotstar VIP subscriptions (Rs 365 per year) and Hotstar Premium subscriptions (Rs 299 per month or Rs 999 per year). At Rs 365 for an entire year, the Hotstar VIP subscription plan is among the most inexpensive annual subscription plan among all streaming services in India. For instance, Amazon charges Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year for the Prime subscription that also includes Amazon Video. Netflix subscription options start at Rs 500 per month and there is no annual subscription option. Among the Indian streaming services that also let you stream some Live TV channels as Hotstar also does, Sony Liv charges Rs 499 per year for the premium pack, while Zee5 will cost Rs 999 per year for the All Access Pack.

