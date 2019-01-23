Netflix First Streaming Service to Join The MPAA, But it Doesn't Change The Way You Netflix And Chill

Netflix has become the first streaming service to join the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). This is the first time that an internet-based and non-studio service has been added as a member to the 97 year-old trade association. The existing members of the MPAA include Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Paramount Pictures Corporation, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Universal City Studios LLC, and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. This comes after Netflix bagged as many as 15 Oscar nominations, including one for the best picture for the film Roma.“All of our members are committed to pushing the film and television industry forward, in both how we tell stories and how we reach audiences. Adding Netflix will allow us to even more effectively advocate for the global community of creative storytellers, and I look forward to seeing what we can all achieve together,” says Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO, MPAA. “Joining the Motion Picture Association further exemplifies our commitment to ensuring the vibrancy of these creative industries and the many talented people who work in them all over the world,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer.But how is this going to help Netflix?Primarily, with Netflix joining the MPAA, all stakeholders will now be on the same page when it comes to tackling piracy, as well as policy decisions taxation. Thus far, Netflix and Amazon were part of the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment. This gives Netflix a much stronger platform for pushing for anti-piracy measures globally, as well as demand for tax credit and tax breaks, talk about safeguarding intellectual property rights, implement newer technological innovation, and support trade policies that can further expand the global film and TV marketplace.Secondly, the MPAA has found a new member just in the nick of time, with Twentieth Century Fox Film expected to exit the MPAA owing to the merger with Disney.The biggest gain for Netflix could be the MPAA platform helping the streaming service find a break in China. Over time, the MPAA has lobbied for expanding the quota of foreign movies released in the country, which is currently locked in at 34 films per year. With the MPAA backing, Netflix could push for relaxation of laws that dictate video streaming services in the country as well. At present, any streaming service in China is restricted to just 30 percent of foreign content of its whole library—something that Netflix could have great trouble matching. Finally, the Chinese regulations dictating content could very easily see action against any streaming service for potentially offensive content as part of any movie or TV show.However, Netflix joining the MPAA does not in any way impact your viewing experience or the content that you access on Netflix’s streaming service. Perhaps the biggest boost for the MPAA, from Netflix coming on board, could be the fact that more streaming services could join in the near future. Could we see the likes of Amazon and Hulu sign up soon enough?*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.