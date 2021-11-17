Netflix Launches New Website For Most Viewed Content: How To See Weekly Top 10 on Netflix

Netflix has launched a new website where the company will share the metrics of its top-viewed shows every week. Netflix had earlier said that it will shift away from its two-minute viewing time metric to instead rank top-viewed titles by total number of hours viewed. This, the company had said during an earnings call in October. The new weekly top 10 hub (https://top10.netflix.com/) will be updated every Tuesday with lists of Netflix’s top films and series in several categories.

Each list will track the success of Netflix content during the prior Monday through Sunday before being published on Tuesday. According to Netflix, the list will count seasons of a series as separate titles, but will count repeated watches within a season towards it’s overall watch hours. For example, if you watch a scene in a single episode repeatedly, it will add up to that season’s total watch hours. Netflix will rank the top films and TV series in the following categories - Films (English), Films (non-English), TV (English), and TV (non-English).

All the content on Netflix’s app is eligible to appear on these lists. This includes both Netflix’s original content and licensed shows and movies. The company will also disclose its most popular shows and movies of all time for the afforementioned categories.

Netflix has said that its figures are “rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in Internet connectivity around the world." Netflix told its investors last month that “engagement as measured by hours viewed is a slightly better indicator of the overall success of our titles and member satisfaction."

