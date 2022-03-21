Netflix Lets You Change Profile Settings On Mobile App: How It Works

Netflix users can finally make profile changes through the mobile app itself. Till now, you had to open Netflix on a web browser to access the feature. But from here on, you just have to visit the profile page on the Netflix app and make any changes related to language, subtitles, auto play and more.

These new features are available with the new update for the Netflix app.

Netflix has been making tweaks and changes to the platform, and this new development will come as a relief to users, especially now that they don’t have to log in to the web browser to make profile changes.

However, the platform still doesn’t allow users to change their subscription plans or password through the mobile app, For that, you still need to visit the Netflix web browser version. Never really understood the reason for a 2-way process, asking users for going through a tedious method. But after this recent change, we are hoping Netflix brings other features to the mobile app as well.

Netflix says the update also ensures kids cannot add or edit profiles.

How To Change Profile Settings On Netflix App

Before making the new changes on the Netflix app, make sure the app is up-to-date.

Click on Manage Profiles

Tap on Your profile photo or box to see the options:

Display Language: Change the language of the app screen

Audio and Subtitle Language: Users can change the language of the audio or subtitle they want to watch movies/shows on Netflix

Autoplay next episode: You can enable/disable as per your need

Autoplay previews: You can keep it turned on, or disable it, again as per your preference.

Netflix says these features are available on Android for now. We are hoping that iOS users can get these options on their devices very soon as well.

