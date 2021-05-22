Netflix Looking To Venture Into Gaming? Company Looking For Video Game Executive: Report

Netflix may be looking to venture into gaming, if a report is to be believed. According to a report in The Information, Netflix is looking for an executive to head an expansion into video games and has apporoached multiple “veterans" in the gaming industry regarding the position. The report also hints that Netflix is considering a bundle of games available via a subscription. A Netflix spokesperson was quoted by Polygon as saying that the company is “excited to do more with interactive entertainment." “Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering," Polygon quoted the Netflix spokesperson as saying. The spokesperson also told the website that viewers enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love.

Netflix has experimented with interactive programming in the past with movies such as “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" and “You vs. Wild" that enabled viewers to decide the characters’ moves. It has also created games based on shows “Stranger Things" and “La casa de Papel (Money Heist)". Details about the expansion into gaming still remain scarce, but given the reports and Netflix’s interest in interactive entertainment, the company does look likely to foray into gaming.

The Information reported earlier on Friday Netflix had discussed offering a bundle of games similar to Apple’s online subscription offering, Apple Arcade, as an option. The report also hinted that the games may not feature advertising.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here