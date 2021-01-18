Netflix May Be Testing Support for Apple's Spatial Audio on AirPods Pro, AirPods Max

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro have a Spatial Audio feature that enables surround sound and positions the audio according to a user's head movement. It is being reported that Netflix is testing a feature that will support Apple's Spatial Audio, allowing users to experience virtual surround sound using their AirPods Max and AirPods Pro headsets. According to a recent report, the feature has been in testing since December 2020 and is could reportedly go live in the coming weeks. The new Netflix feature will try out Apple's much sought-after feature for its AirPods Max and AirPods Pro.

The report comes from a French publication called iPhoneSoft. It cites an anonymous Netflix developer who says that the feature is being tested currently and cold be launched soon. In another report, 9to5Mac pointed out that it won't take much effort for Netflix to enable support for Spatial Audio as a lot of its content is already in surround sound and supports Dolby Atmos, which also enables virtual surround sound. Spatial Audio will convert Netflix's surround sound to a more immersive experience, with head-tracking features that will allow the sound to move according to a user's head position. For now, only Apple TV+ supports Spatial Audio for select content.

The Spatial Audio feature is supported on the AirPods Pro truly wireless earphones and the AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones. Both the devices use Apple's H1 chip and come with features like Active Noise Cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro cost Rs 24,900 in India, while the Apple AirPods Max are priced at Rs 59,900.