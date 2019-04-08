English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix Mobile Plan Priced at Rs 65 per Week Reportedly Being Tested in India
The move comes as Netflix aims to make its services more accessible to users in India, with hopes of a weekly plan having more potential.
Netflix is Increasing Subscription Prices For US Subscribers; Will it Become More Expensive in Other Countries Soon?
Loading...
Netflix is reportedly testing mobile-only subscription plans, with previous reports suggesting that the company is testing a plan priced at Rs 250 per month for Indian subscribers. Now, a new report states that the company is also exploring the model of weekly plans in India, as it aims to make its services more affordable and accessible to the masses.
According to the report, the new weekly plans will be made available across four tiers, depending on how much you are willing to shell out. The most affordable of the lot is priced at Rs 65 per week, and is a mobile-only viewing plan that streams content in SD resolution. This plan is being aimed at basic users that watch shows sporadically on Netflix, and do not find value in paying a larger sum for monthly subscriptions.
The other weekly plans that are reportedly being tested are priced at Rs 125 (single screen, any platform, SD resolution), Rs 165 (two screens, any platform, up to HD resolution) and Rs 200 (four screens, any platform, up to 4K HDR resolution). These will constitute broken down, weekly versions of the already existent monthly plans that Netflix has in India, including the mobile-only, Rs 250 per month plan that the company is also said to be testing in India.
The move may prove beneficial for Netflix, as presenting a weekly plan may draw more viewers to its platform and increase its user count. The global streaming giant has the highest priced subscription plans in India, with the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar offering more competitive pricing. While Netflix aims to differentiate itself with its original content, it is also feeling the heat from the competition in terms of user count, and is now believed to be reworking its pricing strategy in the country.
It remains to be seen how soon are these plans rolled out to a wider set of users, and how it impacts Netflix’s overall plans in the country. Given that these plans are being tested among users already, it should not be too long before they are made available openly.
According to the report, the new weekly plans will be made available across four tiers, depending on how much you are willing to shell out. The most affordable of the lot is priced at Rs 65 per week, and is a mobile-only viewing plan that streams content in SD resolution. This plan is being aimed at basic users that watch shows sporadically on Netflix, and do not find value in paying a larger sum for monthly subscriptions.
The other weekly plans that are reportedly being tested are priced at Rs 125 (single screen, any platform, SD resolution), Rs 165 (two screens, any platform, up to HD resolution) and Rs 200 (four screens, any platform, up to 4K HDR resolution). These will constitute broken down, weekly versions of the already existent monthly plans that Netflix has in India, including the mobile-only, Rs 250 per month plan that the company is also said to be testing in India.
The move may prove beneficial for Netflix, as presenting a weekly plan may draw more viewers to its platform and increase its user count. The global streaming giant has the highest priced subscription plans in India, with the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar offering more competitive pricing. While Netflix aims to differentiate itself with its original content, it is also feeling the heat from the competition in terms of user count, and is now believed to be reworking its pricing strategy in the country.
It remains to be seen how soon are these plans rolled out to a wider set of users, and how it impacts Netflix’s overall plans in the country. Given that these plans are being tested among users already, it should not be too long before they are made available openly.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Sums Up RCB's Sixth Straight Loss in IPL With Hilarious Yet Brutal Memes
- Ranveer Singh Shakes Leg on 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' With Cricketers, Sings 'Apna Time' With '83 Cast
- Dutchman Drives Electric Car for 95000 Km Spending Only Rs 20000 on Electricity
- DC Superhero Film Shazam Earns Rs 1097 Cr Worldwide in Three Days
- Are Big Tech Companies Really Bothered About AI Ethics Concerns?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results