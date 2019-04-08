Netflix Mobile Plan Priced at Rs 65 per Week Reportedly Being Tested in India

Netflix is reportedly testing mobile-only subscription plans, with previous reports suggesting that the company is testing a plan priced at Rs 250 per month for Indian subscribers. Now, a new report states that the company is also exploring the model of weekly plans in India, as it aims to make its services more affordable and accessible to the masses.

According to the report, the new weekly plans will be made available across four tiers, depending on how much you are willing to shell out. The most affordable of the lot is priced at Rs 65 per week, and is a mobile-only viewing plan that streams content in SD resolution. This plan is being aimed at basic users that watch shows sporadically on Netflix , and do not find value in paying a larger sum for monthly subscriptions.

The other weekly plans that are reportedly being tested are priced at Rs 125 (single screen, any platform, SD resolution), Rs 165 (two screens, any platform, up to HD resolution) and Rs 200 (four screens, any platform, up to 4K HDR resolution). These will constitute broken down, weekly versions of the already existent monthly plans that Netflix has in India, including the mobile-only, Rs 250 per month plan that the company is also said to be testing in India.

The move may prove beneficial for Netflix, as presenting a weekly plan may draw more viewers to its platform and increase its user count. The global streaming giant has the highest priced subscription plans in India, with the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar offering more competitive pricing. While Netflix aims to differentiate itself with its original content, it is also feeling the heat from the competition in terms of user count, and is now believed to be reworking its pricing strategy in the country.

It remains to be seen how soon are these plans rolled out to a wider set of users, and how it impacts Netflix’s overall plans in the country. Given that these plans are being tested among users already, it should not be too long before they are made available openly.