Netflix' New Experimental Timer Feature for Android App Stops Streaming After Set Period

Netflix is testing a new feature globally that allows users to set a timer for their viewing period. The timer feature comes with four settings of 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or end of whatever users are watching. As expected, once the timer's duration comes to an end, the app will stop functioning for the rest of the day, automatically. The feature is currently available to select Android smartphone users, and the company may plan a mass rollout after going through users' feedback.

A Netflix spokesperson in a statement to Gadgets 360 further stated that the timer feature for the Android app aims to improve the mobile viewing experience. "This test is the latest example – a new timer that gives members more control over their viewing experience by simply choosing their favourite show or movie and setting a timer without having to worry about pausing it before it's over," the publication citing the Netflix spokesperson adds. Although both Android and iOS smartphones allow users to set a timer for an individual app from the phone's settings (via screen time), the latest feature lets the app finish an entire episode and then shut automatically - without hampering the viewing experience.

Additionally, the timer feature will also help to save the smartphone's battery if the Netflix subscriber falls asleep while watching a show or movie on the app. The timer feature was first spotted by XDA Developers during the Netflix for Android's APK teardown back in November 2020.

There is no clarity whether Netflix will expand the timer feature beyond Android devices, that is smart TV, or iOS smartphones. Once the feature arrives on more Android devices, users will see a timer icon next to the casting button at the top-right corner of the screen. You can set the timer by tapping the icon and choose between 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or Finish Watching. Netflix recently announced that the platform crossed the 200 million-paid subscriber mark and expects to add six million new subscribers by March 2021.