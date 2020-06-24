Netflix Now Allows Android Users To Remove Titles From 'Continue Watching' Section

Netflix has announced a new feature in which it will allow users to remove titles from the 'Continue Watching' section directly in the app. The new feature, which is currently available to Android users and will be rolled out to iOS users by the end of this month, is designed to make it easier for people to remove the titles from the show they are watching. While it is safe to assume that Netflix's new feature will be welcomed by users, the rollout is not something new as both Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar have it for quite some time.

As far as the new feature is concerned, you will first need to update the Netflix Android app to the latest version. Once you do that, you will come across a three-dot icon in the 'Continue Watching' section. After tapping it, you will get a dialogue box asking you to 'Remove the Title from Continue Watching'. Just press 'Ok' to see the changes. However, there is a catch. The title doesn't really disappear from the row, as you might have expected, however, it gets pushed down so that it doesn't appear on the forefront. Therefore, long story short, Netflix intends to remove the title from your sight temporarily and not from the 'Continue Watching' row forever.

Besides, Netflix has made the process of letting users access episodes, information, and ratings a lot quicker by adding them directly into the menu when they tap on the title. This should definitely save your time, unlike in the past, where you had to go into the movie or TV show's individual page to learn more about a particular series or even rate it.

