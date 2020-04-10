TECH

1-MIN READ

Netflix Now Allows Users to Lock Their Profiles With a PIN: Here’s How to Enable It

Netflix Logo.

Netflix Logo.

Parents can now filter titles they deem inappropriate for their kids and protect individual profiles as well.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
Netflix has strengthened its security options by allowing users to set a PIN specific to their profiles. The new update comes amid a broader set of Netflix updates that are designed to give controls to parents over what content their kids can see. Parents will also be able to filter out titles or shows they deem inappropriate and protect individual profiles with a PIN so that their kids can’t access them. The PIN option also enables the users to keep their roommates and others from not using their profiles during their absence.

However, there is a catch. The PIN can only be set up using a web browser. This clearly indicates that a user can’t set up a PIN on their Netflix app through their Android smartphone or iPhone. Having said that, once the PIN is set from a browser it can be used from anywhere.

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you understand the entire process:

Step 1: Log in to your Netflix account using a browser.

Step 2: Select the profile you want to PIN-protect.

Step 3: Click on the upper right corner and go to "Account".

Step 4: Then scroll down to “Profile and Parental Controls” section and select the user profile.

Step 5: Click on the “Change” option that appears next to the "Profile Lock” option.

Step 6: Check the ‘Lock this profile by creating a 4-digit pin’ box and set the PIN.

Step 7: Click Save and it’s done.

