Netflix Now Has Games For Android, iOS: How To Download And Play On Your Phone

Netflix has taken a significant step forward in its gaming aspirations. All customers can now play five free mobile games on Android and iOS by installing them from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on tablets and phones. Netflix earlier this month ventured into mobile gaming with a launch of five Android games, and followed it up with an iOS rollout a few days later.

Netflix explained how its new games section will function in a blog post. Games, like all other Netflix content, will be featured in a designated row or category and will be available as part of the standard subscription, with no additional fees, ads, or in-app purchases. Though Netflix has not informed about any specific number, multiple users can play the games on the same subscription as long as the device restriction is not exceeded.

Netflix has said, while some games would require an Internet connection, “others will be available offline," and, somewhat surprisingly, games are not permitted on children’s accounts. The company has started its gaming journey with five games - Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game from BonusXP, Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up from Frosty Pop, and Card Blast from Amuzo & Rogue Games

Netflix games are accessible in a variety of languages. This implies that players may access the games in a variety of Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Marathi, and Tamil.

Here’s how to get to Netflix Games:

Open the Netflix app ono your smartphone and sign in.

Netflix Games may be accessed via the homepage or the games tab.

Choose the game you wish to play.

Download the game from the app store on your smartphone.

Use the Netflix app to access the game.

