Netflix Party Balances Social Distancing & Movie Nights in The Time of Coronavirus

Who would have thought social distancing would become the buzzword, ever? Well, it has much to the disappointment of many, thanks to the inconvenience called the Coronavirus. Or COVID-19, as it is called. This highly infectious illness has now spread to more than 110 countries, and that has resulted in people staying indoors most of the time, working from home and malls as well as cinema halls being shut for the time being. So, what do movie buffs do? No need to worry, because there is a Chrome browser extension that lets you do a virtual movie night with your friends, love, family or whoever it is you were planning to go watch a movie with. It is called Netflix Party and is free to download and install on the Google Chrome web browser.

Basically, a group of people can get together virtually (social distancing, you know) and watch their favorite Netflix movies and TV shows, without giving each other Coronavirus. The extension also has a chat room so that everyone can voice their opinion about the matters on the screen complete with the ability to upload screenshots, use emojis, GIFs and customizable user icons. It doesn’t come with a Netflix subscription though—get that yourself.

To get this working for you, open Netflixparty.com on your Chrome web browser on a PC or Mac computing device and install the extension. Then you open the Netflix website and select any show or movie that you would like to watch and select play. You can create a party at this stage—"To create your party, click on the red "NP" icon located next to the address bar. Then click "Start Party" to get the party started, and share the party URL to invite friends,” say the developers. For anyone who has received the link and wants to join the party, click on the URL shared with you to automatically join.

And remember, Netflix Party is free to use. And we would want something similar for Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

