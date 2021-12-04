Netflix Releases Three New Games For Android Users - How To Download And Play

Netflix recently brought gaming to its platform with new games for both Android and iOS users. Now, the company has launched three new games for its platform for Android. The new games added to Netflix take the total count of Netflix games to 10. Like the previous games, the new ones will also be available to download and play at no additional cost for Netflix subscribers. The company has not released the new games on iOS as of now, but might release them soon.

The new games added to Netflix are Wonderputt Forever, Knittens, and Dominoes Cafe. Earlier, Netflix offered Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Teeter Up, Asphaly Xtreme, Bowling Ballers, and Shooting Hoops games. The new games Wonderputt Forever, Knittens, and Dominoes Cafe are available for Android users to download on the Google Play Store.

Users can pick the new game through the dedicated games row or games tab available on the Netflix app for mobile devices. Games, like all other Netflix content, will be featured in a designated row or category and will be available as part of the standard subscription, with no additional fees, ads, or in-app purchases. The Netflix games are free to play for subscribers and Netflix is not charging anything extra.

Netflix ventured into gaming last month, and followed-up by an iOS rollout about a week later.

