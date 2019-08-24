Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Netflix Reportedly Testing Human-Curated 'Collections' with Select Users

The Netflix Collections feature works only on iOS right now, and is apparently being tested only on select genres.

IANS

Updated:August 24, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Netflix Reportedly Testing Human-Curated 'Collections' with Select Users
The Netflix Collections feature works only on iOS right now, and is apparently being tested only on select genres.
Loading...

Taking a break from algorithms for all of its show suggestions, streaming giant Netflix is working on curation from real, honest-to-goodness humans. "If you're involved in the A/B test, you'll see a pop-up the next time you open Netflix. It takes the place of the 'My List' queue at the top of the app, which some subscribers might not appreciate. (My List is still accessible in the 'More' tab)," The Verge reported on Friday.

It is testing expert-crafted "Collections" that, much like music playlists, offer selections based around certain themes for only iOS at the moment. The company also reportedly said that there was no guarantee whether it would be available for all users globally. They "may or may not become permanent features", a spokesperson was quoted as saying by the TechCrunch.

"Collections" also get a bit of real estate on the main browsing menu, though not nearly as much as the usual carousels for trending content and Netflix's signature, overly specific rows of stuff it thinks you'll like -- such as the "Critically-acclaimed workplace TV shows" one in my app right now, the report added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram