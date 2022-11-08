CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » Netflix Reveals Stranger Things VR Game, To Launch In Winter 2023
Netflix Reveals Stranger Things VR Game, To Launch In Winter 2023

Netflix has confirmed that players will be able to play as Vecna. (Image: Netflix)

Netflix announced that a Stranger Things VR game is in development at Tender Claws Studio and would be available on all major VR platforms in 2023.

Thanks to its awe-inspiring plot, nostalgic 1980s setting, and stunning visuals, Stranger Things is undoubtedly Netflix’s most popular TV show ever. Although the TV series has received widespread acclaim, the IP’s diversification into other platforms has been non-existent until recently, when Netflix announced that a Stranger Things VR game is in development at Tender Claws Studio and would be available on all major VR platforms in 2023.

Netflix has confirmed that players will be able to play as Vecna, the antagonist of Stranger Things Season 4 and upcoming Season 5. “Play as Vecna in this new Stranger Things adventure in VR. Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins,” Netflix said.

Netflix has released a teaser for the game on YouTube that hints at the game being a psychological horror/action game. The short video teaser also shows gameplay and the game’s art style.

The company revealed the teaser during the Stranger Things Day 2022, on Sunday. To conclude Stranger Things Day 2022, Netflix also went onto revel the title of the Stranger Things Season 5’s first episode. It will be titled ‘THE CRAWL.’

