1-MIN READ

Netflix Rolls Out ‘New, Improved’ Parental Controls

Besides being able to select what parents think is age appropriate content on Netflix, they can actually filter out individual titles they don’t want their kids to see at all. They can also review what children are watching within the profiles created for them and turn off the auto play of episodes.

Anuradha SenGupta
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 8:44 AM IST
As countries around the world increasingly adopt lockdowns to combat COVID-19, streaming services are seeing a boom. But with kids hemmed in and parents having to WFM, how to keep tabs on what the kids are binging on, always a concern, has perhaps acquired greater urgency. On Tuesday night Netflix the world’s largest streaming service with 167 million paid subscribers, rolled out a host of measures that will give parents far greater control.


Besides being able to select what they think is age appropriate content parents can actually filter out individual titles they don’t want their kids to see at all. They can also review what children are watching within the profiles created for them and turn off the auto play of episodes.


But critically Netflix now offers a PIN to protect individual profiles thereby allowing parents to keep their own profiles and what they are watching private.


The company says that these changes have been made based on the feedback it has received from parents across the globe.


Netflix launched in India in 2016 and the world’s biggest streaming service has innovated for this market by launching a mobile only SD service with the option to download and watch content offline. Last October, Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings announced that Netflix was going to spend Rs.3000 crores to create local content up to 2021.

