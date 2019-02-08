English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix App For iOS Will Now Automatically Download The Next Episode of Your Favourite TV Shows

The feature was already available for Android users which was introduced in July 2018.

IANS

Updated:February 8, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
Digital content streaming platform Netflix on Friday rolled out the "Smart Downloads" feature for iOS users to help them manage their downloaded titles on the app.

The feature which was made available for Android users in July 2018, deletes downloaded episodes after they have been watched and automatically downloads the next one.

"Netflix iOS users can get the convenience of 'Smart Downloads' spending less time managing their downloads and more time watching," the company said in a statement.

While connected to the Wi-Fi, the opt-in feature now works on Android, Windows 10 ond iOS devices.

Users also have the choice to opt-out of this feature, the company added.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in the US, Netflix is one of the largest online video streaming service with over 5 million Indian users and 137 million global users.

