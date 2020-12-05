Netflix StreamFest 2020 Is Now Live: Here's How to Register for the Binge-Watching Extravaganza

People in India can watch Netflix for free this weekend. The Netflix StreamFest, which offers 48 hours of free Netflix kicked off today and will go on till the next 48 hours. Netflix says that anyone who isn’t a Netflix subscriber in India will be able to access all of the content on Netflix completely free for two days - today and tomorrow. The Netflix StreamFest will be available for users across devices, including Android phones, Android TV, smart TVs, and more. This comes at a time when Netflix is competing against the likes of Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and the newly launched Lionsgate Play streaming services, to name a few.

"Starting 12:00 AM, 5 December, you can enjoy all of Netflix, for absolutely free until 11:59 PM, 6 December," Netflix had said when it announced the StreamFest says Netflix. In order to get access to Netflix content for free, people need to head to the Netflix StreamFest website (https://www.netflix.com/in/streamfest). Upon opening the StreamFest website, users need to enter their phone number or email ID. After entering the email or phone number, Netflix says "we’ll send you a reminder when you can join StreamFest." It is also not necessary to have a Netflix account in order to join the StreamFest 2020. However, all the content during Netflix's Streamfest will be in standard definition (SD).

In India, Netflix at present offers four subscription plans. The Mobile-only Rs 199 plan offers streaming at up to 480p resolution and can be used only with the Netflix mobile app. The Basic Rs 499 plan also offers maximum 480p resolution streaming and can be used on any mobile, TV or PC, but streaming is limited to one screen at a time. The Standard plan priced at Rs 649 offers Full HD resolution streaming with the ability to simulcast Netflix on two screens at the same time. The highest tier Premium plan is priced at Rs 799 per month and streams 4K + HDR content and can be viewed on up to 4 screens at the same time. It was in October that Netflix had confirmed this event for India. “We think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have. Really creating an event, and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up,” said Greg Peters, Chief Product Officer at Netflix, had said during the quarterly earnings call.