Netflix StreamFest: A Weekend Of Free And Unlimited Netflix Binge Watching Is Coming Your Way

The free and unlimited binge-watching extravaganza for the Netflix non-believers, at for this time, is incoming. The most popular streaming service in the world has confirmed that anyone who isn’t a Netflix subscriber in India will be able to access all of content on Netflix completely free for two days in December. The Netflix StreamFest starts on December 5 and ends at the close of December 6. The Netflix StreamFest will be available for users across devices, including Android phones, Android TV, smart TVs and more.

Here is how to get access to the Netflix content as part of the free and unlimited Netflix StreamFest. Head to the Netflix Streamfest site and set up a reminder. You will be notified when the Netflix StreamFest is about to start. You can then create a Netflix account and start watching movies and TV shows on the streaming app. You can create this account for free and there is no need to make any payment at this time or link a credit or debit card to the Netflix account just yet. To sign up though, you will need to either do it on the Netflix StreamFest website or via the Android app. However, once you have made the Netflix account, you can then use any device or platform that Netflix is available on, to access the movies and TV shows—that includes Android TV, Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation consoles and more. Do remember though, the streams for the Netflix Streamfest users will be in standard definition (SD).

In India, Netflix at present offers four subscription plans. The Mobile-only Rs 199 plan offers streaming at up to 480p resolution and can be used only with the Netflix mobile apps. The Basic Rs 499 plan also offers maximum 480p resolution streaming and can be used on any mobile, TV or PC, but streaming is limited to one screen at a time. The Standard plan priced at Rs 649 offers Full HD resolution streaming with the ability to simulcast Netflix on two screens at the same time. The highest tier Premium plan is priced at Rs 799 per month and streams 4K + HDR content and can be viewed on up to 4 screens at the same time.

It was in October that Netflix had confirmed this event for India. “We think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have. Really creating an event, and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up,” said Greg Peters, Chief Product Officer at Netflix, had said during the quarterly earnings call.